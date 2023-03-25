TB survivor shares ordeal

TB survivor, Sakaraia Tuberi.

The death of a mother of seven from tuberculosis at the Tamavua Twomey Hospital last year was lesson for a police officer who made sure that he took his medications on time.

Sakaraia Tuberi, who contracted tuberculosis in June, shared his experience during the World Tuberculosis Day celebration in Suva today.

Tuberi says he was organizing a volleyball tournament in June last year when he felt unwell.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he was admitted at a private hospital for a week and later referred to the Twomey Hospital.

Tuberi says he was surprised when he tested positive for tuberculosis.

“I stayed in there for two weeks. I was so surprised that I got this sickness and when I asked them how did I get this then they told me it’s an airborne disease and you will never know when you mingle around with crowd who in that crowd has this sickness.”

Tuberi says a few days after admission he started feeling difficulties in walking

He stresses that it is crucial to follow the medical professional’s instructions as this helped him recover.

The survivor says a woman who was discharged prior to his admission was brought in again as she was not taking her medications on time.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I was just lying down. I had earpiece in my ear and I could not hear anything and then when i just looked on the right I saw the nurses pumping trying to resuscitate, thats the day she had passed on, take the pills after you have been discharged from the hospital.”

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says a collective approach is needed to eradicate tuberculosis.

However, Doctor Lalabalavu says TB treatment can become complicated by the presence of chronic disease such as diabetes and HIV.