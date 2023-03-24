Tackling TB remains a challenge

The global incidence of tuberculosis has increased due to COVID-19 pandemic says Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

During World Tuberculosis Day celebration today, the Health Minister highlighted that according to a 2021 data, three people die from TB every minute worldwide.

He adds more cases have also been recorded that on the local front which has remained a formidable disease to tackle.

Doctor Lalabalavu says a collective approach is needed to eradicate tuberculosis in the country, which has been in existence for over 60 years.

“Effective medications are available without cost at government hospitals. Diagnosed cases of TB can be treated effectively by taking the prescribed medications continuously and devotedly for a minimum of six months.”

The Minister stresses that TB can become complicated by the presence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and HIV.