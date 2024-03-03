Support for women coping with mental stress imperative

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is advocating for robust support systems for women facing mental stress.

While speaking at Westpac International Women’s Day Family Walk held at Shirley Park in Lautoka yesterday, she highlighted the growing pressure faced by women from various quarters including work, home, social media, and societal expectations.

Kiran is also calling on leaders to initiate dialogues on these pressing issues and urged women to foster conversations within their communities to address barriers hindering their growth.

Assitant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran

While emphasizing the importance of incorporating emotional and mental well-being support into discussions around women’s empowerment, she urging collective efforts to accelerate progress and build a better future for Fiji.

Kiran also highlights the need of investing in women’s well-being to truly empower them and pave the way for a prosperous and healthy society.