More training for health staff

The Ministry of Health wants to put more focus on training its pool of doctors.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete believes training and an increase in salary have led to a decrease in the attrition rate.

He adds that the ministry continues to provide opportunities for medical staff to pursue professional development.

“What we can do is actually continue to work with our staff, as I have said. It is not only about salaries, we have had a lot more positions established so that they can be able to grow and continue their professional development.”

The Ministry is working with the Fiji National University and the University of Fiji to continue training and upskilling staff.