Ministry relies on honest declarations from visitors

The Ministry of Health is strengthening its surveillance measures at ports of entry in response to the recent outbreak of flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.

Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu emphasized that the Ministry has drawn valuable lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for improved defensive mechanisms against potential health threats.

Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu noted that the Ministry will primarily rely on information provided by incoming travellers to monitor for flu symptoms.

“As for people coming in, we rely on how truthful they are in terms of filling out the forms that they do when they come in.”



Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu [File Photo]

At present, Dr. Lalabalavu reassures the public that there is no immediate threat of a flu outbreak in Fiji but the ministry is monitoring the situation nationally and regionally.

In support of Fiji’s health initiatives, Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Kim Jin Hyung, reaffirmed the Korean Government’s commitment to assisting Fiji in its healthcare efforts.

The Ministry of Health continues to collaborate with international partners and organizations to safeguard public health and ensure prompt responses to emerging health concerns.