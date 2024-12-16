Health ministry highlights strong infant vaccine uptake

Fiji has maintained high infant vaccination rates.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says this reflects the hard work of health officials.

While presenting the Fiji Immunization Coverage Survey results, Dr Tudravu stated that Fiji’s high initial vaccination rates provide a strong foundation to build on.

However, he noted that the survey also identified challenges that need to be addressed to improve vaccination rates among older children.

“We’ve also seen a rise in vaccine hesitancy during the COVID pandemic. That is a fact that vaccine confidence is unparalleled. We need to address this quickly with evidence-based solutions.”

Dr. Tudravu reiterates that advancing vaccination rates is a shared responsibility, and it takes time and effort of healthcare professionals, community leaders, parents, and policymakers.

The last national immunization coverage survey conducted was in 2008, which shows a 95.1 percent coverage rate.