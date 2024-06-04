Controlled substances critical for palliative care

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services/ Facebook]

The medical use of controlled substances, when prescribed rationally is critical for pain management, cancer treatment and palliative care says Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu.

He made the comments while speaking at the opening of the three-day Stakeholders Meeting & Capacity Building Training for Health Professionals on Access to Controlled Medicines for Palliative Care.

Dr Tudravu says palliative care is an important component of the continuum of medical care that is provided to people with serious, complex and often terminal illnesses.

He adds it has been estimated that approximately 80% of cancer patients experience moderate to severe pain which can be effectively managed with controlled medicines.