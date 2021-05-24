Ba residents receive tertiary level healthcare

The opening of the Ba Hospital is a big achievement for Fiji, says Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

The services that were available at the Ba Mission Hospital are now being provided by Health Care Fiji Limited, trading as Aspen Medical, at the new hospital.

Doctor Waqainabete says they are happy to provide tertiary-level health care to the residents of Ba and surrounding areas.

He says the Ba Hospital was ready for some time, but there were delays in the opening due to COVID related restrictions.

Doctor Waqainabete says Health Care Fiji has re-done some of the areas before opening the hospital to the public.

“As you are aware the West has a small issue or the problem that happens with termites. So some of those areas that could be concerning have gone through the fine tooth comb. They changed some of the timber to make sure it meets the Australian standards, so the hospital is actually Australian standard. The linings on some of the walls including the two theaters.”

The Minister says now that Ba Hospital is operational, the plan is to open the new Lautoka Hospital building by the mid of this year.