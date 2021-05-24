5,700 deaths in 2020 due to NCD’s

The Ministry of Health says 5,700 deaths in 2020 were due to complications related to Non Communicable Diseases.

According to the Economic Burden Report Fiji 2018, the total burden of NCDs on Fijian society due to lost hours of work and healthcare needs is estimated to be $406 million annually.

Head of Wellness Fiji, Doctor Devina Nand says the overconsumption of sugar, salt, oil, and processed foods are major contributors to the prevalence of NCDs in the country.

Doctor Nand says diabetes is among the most devastating of NCDs and high sugar intake makes this disease more prevalent and severe among Fijians.

Diabetes Fiji Project Manager, Viliame Qio says 2013-2018 outpatient data shows more than 176,000 patients were treated for diabetes in Fiji.

Given the severe negative health effects of over-consuming sugar, sugar-sweetened beverages, and sugar-filled processed foods, Wellness Fiji and Diabetes Fiji hopes the increase in ex-warehouse prices of sugar will curb sugar consumption by the public and promote healthier alternatives.