New lease of life for 14 children

Fourteen children have received life-saving heart surgeries at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

Hospital Director, Dr Krupali Tappoo have highlighted on the collaborative efforts of a leading team of specialists from the USA and around the world, led by Dr. Shaun Setty, in providing this essential care to children in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Dr. Setty have emphasized the complexity of the cases encountered during the surgical mission, noting the hospital’s capability in treating children with intricate heart conditions just two years since its establishment.

The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has conducted 274 life-saving heart surgeries and provided over 16,000 children with free echocardiograms.

The surgeries will continue throughout the weekend, ensuring ongoing critical care for those in need.