Health Ministry urges public action amid spraying efforts

[Source: Ministry of Health / Facebook]

The Ministry of Health, while accelerating its spraying program for dengue fever, has called on the public to do their part.

The ministry is not only focusing on urban settings, but rural and maritime communities have also been targeted.

Lakeba Subdivision Health Inspector Enesi Cakau told villages on the island to focus on eliminating waste that creates ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Article continues after advertisement

Cakau says while spraying can be part of the solution, it is only a secondary measure.

She stresses that stagnant water is the main breeding ground for mosquitoes and calls on communities to be aware of their surroundings.

“We need to address the real issue—those pesky mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. If we can eliminate those environments, we can significantly lower their numbers. The more we educate ourselves about where mosquitoes thrive and what we can do to prevent that, the stronger we’ll be in fighting against dengue fever.”

The health inspector says items like old tires, flower pots, and blocked gutters can quickly become places for mosquitoes to breed.

She believes that by fostering a culture of health and safety through collective action, the community can create a cleaner, safer environment for everyone.

From January to March 23rd, a total of 5,128 cases of dengue fever have been reported nationwide, highlighting the growing urgency to address the issue.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.