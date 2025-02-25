Health ministry urges caution amid flooding

Flood in Labasa

In light of the heavy rains and flooding associated with Tropical Cyclone Rae, the Health Ministry is calling on Fijians to boil untreated water to minimize contamination.

This practice eliminates harmful microorganisms that can cause waterborne diseases.

It also says people must wear appropriate protective clothing if entering flooded zones to check on property or to assist others.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Ministry, these measures can help prevent injuries and reduce the risk of diseases such as Leptospirosis, which can be contracted through contact with contaminated water.

The Ministry is urging people to exercise caution and refrain from playing in or wading through flooded areas including flooded creeks and rivers.

These waters may be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, broken tree branches and other hazardous materials that can cause significant injuries and infections.

The Ministry says their Health services are fully operational and equipped to handle emergencies.

It says that early presentation can make a critical difference in treatment outcomes.