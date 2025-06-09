Health inspectors trained to tackle leptospirosis nationwide

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

A specialized training program using the One Health approach is currently underway in Suva to strengthen Fiji’s public health preparedness.

The training is a joint effort by the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Secretariat of the Pacific Community.

It aims to equip health inspectors from around the country with the skills to manage zoonotic diseases such as Leptospirosis.

During the training, participants carried out practical field work in hotspot areas in Nausori, Korovou, Suva, and Lami locations identified as high-risk for Leptospirosis.

The hands-on sessions are designed to improve practical skills and deepen understanding of how human, animal, and environmental health are connected, which is the core of the One Health approach.

This collaboration highlights a strong commitment to protecting communities from zoonotic diseases. As inspectors return to their regions, the knowledge gained is expected to strengthen surveillance and response to Leptospirosis across Fiji.

