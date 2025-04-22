He was close to the vulnerable, says Archbishop Loy Chong

The late Pope Francis (left) greets Archbishop Peter Loy Chong with a handshake. [Photo Credit: Archdiocese of Suva]

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says the late Pope Francis gifted people with his very presence.

In his message of condolences for the late Pope, the Archbishop says he was attracted and touched by Pope Francis’ ministry when he accompanied him during his visit to Papua New Guinea in 2024.

Archbishop Loy Chong says the late Pope Francis’ vulnerability and his closeness to people who are vulnerable were key themes he learned during the visit.

He says the late Pope would move around in his wheelchair, and he did it with a sense of humor, joy, and comfort.



Archbishop Peter Loy Chong.

He adds that Pope Francis would shake hands, kiss, and embrace people as he would take a few minutes to greet a mass of people and be present to the Holy Spirit.

The head of the Catholic Church in the country says the late pope embraced his own vulnerability as he often asked people to pray for him.

He says Pope Francis’ vulnerability, his closeness, and his presence with people who are vulnerable exemplify a form of power that draws and touches the hearts of people.

Archbishop Loy Chong says Pope Francis shows that vulnerability is a form of power that invites and moves people’s hearts.

He lists 10 takeaways from the late Pope, which include compassion and tenderness.

The Archbishop also reflected on key messages delivered by the late Pope during his visit to PNG.

This includes a message to young people where he said that everyone makes mistakes, but more importantly, we must get up and help others get up.

The late Pope Francis had also delivered a message of hope and challenge to the people of Oceania, saying while we are distant from the rest of the world, we are at the center of God’s heart.

The archbishop says the pope’s care for the ocean resonates with the scientific view that if we are to care for the earth, the ocean is the first ecosystem that we should protect.

The Pope died of a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure.

The pontiff’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from Catholics across the globe.

