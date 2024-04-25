Hard work pays off for school teachers

Nancy Watkins

It was an emotional moment for 30-year-old school teacher Nancy Watkins after she graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Education from the Fiji National University Labasa Campus.

She says that it was through God alone, with the support of her family, that she reached the finish line.

After more than 10 years in the teaching profession, she decided to return to university to complete her degree, which was challenging, especially balancing work, family, and studies.

“I would like to encourage students that the sky is the limit you can still continue with, as I have always reminded my cousins that you will only stop studying when your hand is being put across your chest.”



Sitiveni Solisolitalei

Another school teacher, Sitiveni Solisolitalei, from Tawake, Cakaudrove, who also graduated with a degree, acknowledged the challenges he encountered, especially returning to university after more than 12 years of teaching, with all learning diverted to the digital platforms.

He still made it with the support of his families and loved ones.

More than 135 students graduated today from the Labasa FNU Campus, which was officiated by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, and Vice Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba.