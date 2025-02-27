Habitat for Humanity joins global campaign

file photo

Habitat for Humanity Fiji is participating in a five-year global advocacy campaign to secure equitable access to adequate housing for those living in informal settlements.

Alongside its international counterparts, the Fiji branch will advocate for the Home Equals campaign at the 2025 G7 Summit, aiming to place housing on the summit’s agenda and secure high-level policy commitments.

Head of Regional Development, Sangita Kumar, emphasized the campaign’s potential to foster collaboration with the government and promote climate-resilient, inclusive housing solutions in the Pacific.

She also announced the launch of a global petition, which aims to gather 30,000 signatures, including support from Fiji.

Kumar highlighted that global advocacy efforts would help raise awareness of Fiji’s housing challenges, bringing international recognition and support.

“The campaign will help raise awareness among global leaders and development partners, making Fiji a key example of how Small Island Developing States are affected by the intersection of climate change and inadequate housing”

Habitat for Humanity has long been addressing poor housing conditions in informal settlements, and the campaign hopes to secure the resources and policy changes needed to improve housing conditions in Fiji and other vulnerable regions.

