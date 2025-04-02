Greater awareness needed for autism understanding

[File Photo]

Pioneer Education Fiji, the first ever private inclusive school in the country launched the autism acceptance and awareness month today.

They are also calling for stronger advocacy and greater understanding of the autism spectrum disorders.

Managing Director Malisha Chand emphasises the need for more awareness programs, similar to events like library week and early childhood education week to dispel misconception lingering in communities.

She stressed that children on a spectrum require the right intervention to thrive.

“When we were kids we thought, we had a classmate who would act differently but there was no awareness about it and we just thought that child was mentally ill. So I think that Autism Month is here to create awareness and acceptance for them. They are different and they just want to be accepted the way they are. Autism cannot be healed. But we can help them balance their life.”

She also highlighted that many parents remain in denial when teachers observe early signs of autism in their children, adding that this reluctance is often linked to stigma.

She noted that parents who transitioned their children from PEF to mainstream schools found that their children did not receive the same level of attention and support.

Therefore, Chand recommends that tertiary institutions make it mandatory for education students to complete their practicum at an inclusive center, ensuring they gain hands-on experience in handling diverse learning needs.

