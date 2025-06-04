Graduates to boost Fiji’s disaster response

Thirty-five officers from the National Fire Authority graduated in Suva yesterday after completing specialised training in Urban Search and Rescue Level 1 and Swift Water Rescue.

The training, delivered by the Queensland Fire Department under the Fiji–Australia Vuvale Partnership, is seen as vital as climate change increases disaster risks.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the officers are now equipped to respond to life-threatening emergencies.

“As the Minister responsible for housing and local government, I see firsthand the vulnerabilities that exist in our urban settlements, informal communities, and rapidly densifying towns and cities. I also see the aspirations of our people for safe homes, secure communities, and the knowledge that in their time of greatest need, help will come. The officers we honour today represent that help. They are the human embodiment of resilience.”

Nalumisa says Swift Water Rescue is now essential in the Pacific, with more flash floods and rising water levels.

He adds the training meets global INSARAG standards and lays the groundwork for a nationally capable, regionally deployable rescue service.

He also acknowledged the support of Samoa’s Fire and Emergency Services and PIEMA, and praised the officers for their strength and sacrifice.

