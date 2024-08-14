Govind Park redevelopment enters second stage

Phase two of the redevelopment of Govind Park is now underway

The phase two of the redevelopment of Govind Park is now underway following the ground breaking ceremony today.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the commencement of Phase 2, has a total contract value of more than $8m to be completed over the next 6 to 8 months.

Nalumisa says they believe that it is their responsibility to complete this project properly for the people of Ba and also thanked the previous Government for starting it.

He says the stadium is embedded into Ba’s history, first opening in 1970.

“This project is not just about enhancing a stadium. It’s about restoring the pride of Ba to its glorious past. The Coalition Government envisions a diversified economy that creates opportunities across Fiji, and projects like this are a crucial part of that vision. By redeveloping Govind Park, we are not only opening doors to economic opportunities through games and events but also building stronger, more connected communities.”

The park was severely damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston in February 2016, and has been undergoing reconstruction ever since.

The first phase, began on 22nd January 2018, involved the construction of Pavilion with a total cost of $4,910,240.50.

In partnership with the Ba Town Council they have also been urged to take full responsibility for the upkeep and maintenance of Govind Park, when completed.

The revenue generated from the use of this facility should be reinvested into its regular maintenance and future enhancements.

This includes the eventual addition of floodlights and other amenities that will ensure Govind Park remains a top- tier venue for sports and community events.