Government urges collaborative effort to combat drug crisis

[File Photo]

In an effort to address Fiji’s rising drug crisis, Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna has urged religious leaders to work with the government to tackle this escalating problem.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting organized by the Fiji College of General Practitioners and attended by religious leaders, Tubuna claims not much was done in the past to resolve the drug issue.

Tubuna highlights the gravity of the situation, acknowledging that even the government’s resources were strained in dealing with the drug problem.

“As churches, if we are going to effectively addressing these problems of drugs within our communities, perhaps maybe we need to change our approach. We need to change our prevention approach to more innovative and unconventional that will suit our community.”

Tubuna believes that we can stem the tide of drug-related problems and pave the way for a safer and healthier future for all citizens through unified action and innovative approaches.