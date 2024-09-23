Government tackles waste management crisis

The government is addressing key challenges in solid waste management, as infrastructure inadequacies, rapid urbanization, financing constraints, and outdated regulatory frameworks continue to strain the system.

With increasing waste production, existing landfills and dumpsites are becoming insufficient to handle future demand.

The dumpsites used by Municipal Councils in the Western and Northern Divisions have been deemed unsustainable.

To improve waste management, the government emphasizes the need for private sector involvement and encourages community participation in recycling initiatives.

Stricter penalties for legislative breaches are also being considered to enforce compliance with environmental regulations.

The government plans to implement measures outlined in national waste management policies and is committed to ensuring more effective regulation of waste disposal practices.