Government focused on dynamic private sector

Aerial shot of Suva.

The government is focused on having a dynamic private sector that invests, innovates and creates jobs.

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga made the comments while speaking at the 2023 Breakfast Session Productivity Talk.

Turaga says the Coalition Government envisions a sustainable and resilient private sector to deliver economic transformation.

He says genuine partnership is needed with the private sector to create jobs that will raise people’s income and living standards.

“To attain this objective, we will need a common ground of genuine policy dialogue, access to finance, streamlining regulations and improving the necessary infrastructure.”

Turaga says they need to foster a culture that allows the private sector to flourish without any fear and bottlenecks.

“Government strongly believes that a robust and resilient economy is built through collaboration between all key stakeholders and the private sector and continues to be the engine of economic growth.”

The Minister has stated that if Fiji is to remain competitive in the face of increasing globalization, then it must become more productive, innovative, competitive and relevant in the world economy.