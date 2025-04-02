Government approves review of poverty alleviation strategy

[File Photo]

The government has approved the review of the Poverty Alleviation Eradication Strategy Framework 1999.

This strategic framework, developed in partnership by State and Non-State actors aims to address the root causes of poverty in Fiji.

The review seeks to enhance coordination, oversight and technical support for poverty alleviation initiatives across the country.

In a related development, the Government has endorsed the International Visitor Survey (IVS) reports for 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Notably, there were no IVS reports for 2020 and 2021 due to border closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IVS provides valuable quantitative and qualitative insights into Fiji’s tourism sector, detailing visitor demographics, reasons for visit, length of stay, travel arrangements, expenditure patterns and overall impressions of Fiji.

These insights are crucial for informed policy-making and strategic planning within the tourism industry.

