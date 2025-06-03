Goundar shipping denies responsibility for ship mishap

Goundar Shipping Limited Managing Director George Goundar [file photo]

Goundar Shipping Limited Managing Director George Goundar has indicated that the mishap at the Suva Harbour regarding the Lomaiviti Princess II was not the works of the company.

Speaking to the FBC News, Goundar says their hands are clear this time.

When asked, if there was any technical issue, he said this matter has nothing to do with Goundar shipping.

He directed all questions to the line Ministry and Fiji Ports Cooperation.

“Call Minister, or call CEO for Fiji Ports, this is where I end, no comments, it’s their responsibility and they can make comment whatever their want.Nope, we are clean, our hands are clean. You guys should come to wharf and ask people here what happened. We have no parts in this.”

The Fiji Ports cooperation Limited is yet to respond to FBC News queries while Maritime Safety Authority has refused to comment further on the matter .

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the matter is under investigation.

He adds that a release will be issued after he receives an update on the matter.

