Girmitiyas honoured for shaping Fiji’s economy

The Girmitiyas not only planted cane but also sowed the seeds of hope for Fiji’s economy and prosperity.

This was the message by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica while acknowledging the historical contributions made by the Girmitiyas in Fiji.

He says it’s now a sacred legacy that needs to be remembered since it honors memory and identity, acknowledging that economic dignity reinforces cultural pride among Girmitiya descendants.

Article continues after advertisement

“Collaboration and diversification are essential to grow our economy in a way that uplifts all regions and people. I take great pride in this role in driving Fiji’s inclusive development. At the outset, the government remains committed to strengthening the agricultural center, promoting export diversification, and supporting businesses that create jobs and long-term economic value.”

He adds that communities in Labasa continue to prioritize the sugar industry, which reflects the ongoing preservation of Girmitiya contributions.

“The sugar industry was built on the back of the Girmitiyas and now has challenges of its own. But here in Labasa, the story continues not in decline but in defiance and resilience. You have held strong where others have faltered. You have preserved what others have forgotten.”

Meanwhile, today marks the Girmit public holiday, where Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to officiate at the closing ceremony.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.