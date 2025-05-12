Girmit day drives national reflection: DPM Prasad

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says this year’s Girmit commemoration is a time to reflect on the sacrifices of the indentured labourers and to commit to building a more just and inclusive Fiji.

Professor Prasad says hosting the national event in the Northern Division for the first time brings pride and recognition to Vanua Levu.

He highlights that the indenture system was marked by cruelty and inhumane conditions, describing it as “a new form of slavery” that tore families apart and subjected thousands to exploitation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

He also paid tribute to the women of Girmit who faced “triple marginalisation” due to race, gender, and class, enduring violence, abuse, and stigma.

Professor Prasad says these women, though oppressed, later emerged as community leaders and advocates.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterates that Girmit Day is not about glorifying slavery but recognising the strength and survival of the Girmitiyas, who became nation builders.

He states that the legacy of the Girmityas must be preserved and passed down to future generations, and that the government remains committed to promoting unity and safeguarding all communities in Fiji.

Professor Prasad also states that the Ministry is working to digitise over 60,000 Girmit immigration records, with plans underway to construct a Girmit Museum in Lautoka with support from the Government of India.

He adds that this year’s theme, “Preserving the Past, Envisioning the Future,” reflects the need to honour the past while striving for equality, reconciliation, and shared prosperity.

Professor Prasad concluded by urging families to teach children the full history of Girmit including both the suffering and the resilience.

He also acknowledged the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry and the government for organising the national event, adding that the Girmitiyas’ contribution has shaped the nation’s social, economic, and cultural identity.

