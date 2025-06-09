Gavoka commends Tourism Fiji as new CEO takes the helm

A new chapter and direction for Tourism Fiji has begun with the appointment of new leadership at the helm of this body.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka commended the Tourism Fiji Board and its Chair for their leadership and dedication during the organization’s transition period.

Gavoka highlighted that tourism remains at the heart of Fiji’s economy, and it is the essence of who we are and how competitiveness is shared.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says that Tourism Fiji’s achievement is due to its transparency and credibility.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka

Newly appointed Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant says the sector thrives because of our hospitality and warmth.

“I learned what really makes us special. It’s not the beaches, it’s not the props around, it’s all of you. It’s our people, it’s the warmth, it’s the culture. And that really sets us apart from the rest of the world.”

Pant also acknowledged the work of past leaders and the dedicated Tourism Fiji team for laying a strong foundation for future success.



Dr Paresh Pant

He also commended the work his predecessors did, which came before him and the Tourism Fiji team in Nadi who work tirelessly behind the scenes to support the organizations vision.

The new leadership at the helm of Tourism Fiji emphasized its commitment to work closely with the government, the tourism industry, Fiji Airways, and local communities, ensuring that Fiji’s tourism success remains inclusive and resilient.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.