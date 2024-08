Gavoka assumes Acting PM role

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka is Acting Prime Minister while Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is away on an official trip to China.

Prime Minister Rabuka departed Fiji yesterday for a ten days visit at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang.

Gavoka will serve as Acting PM until next Wednesday.

He will begin his duties by chairing the Cabinet meeting today.