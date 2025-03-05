FWCC demands tougher police stance on abuse

[ Source: FPF / Facebook ]

The Fiji Women Crisis Center has openly discussed with new Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu the challenges women and girls are facing.

Following a meeting with Tudravu, FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali shared that they want police to strengthen its zero-tolerance stance on reports of domestic violence.

She says that Tudravu has been informed that a lot of times in the past, complaints of domestic violence have been treated lightly.

Ali says they have asked Tudravu to also take serious actions against those in the Fiji Police Force who are perpetrators in their own homes.

The FWCC Coordinator says every complaint should be treated equally.

She has also proposed to provide training opportunities for frontline officers.

The training will be about ensuring police adopt best practices in responding to violence against women and girls.

Tudravu has welcomed the proposal by Ali.

They both reaffirmed the need to enhance collaboration through training and the sharing of information to standardize responses to cases of violence against women.

Tudravu acknowledged the long-standing working relationship between the two organizations, adding he valued the contribution of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre as an external auditor into the handling of cases of violence against women and girls.

