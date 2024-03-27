Fun activities planned for Holi event

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FMF Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 Non-Stop Holi Masti event is set to host a series of fun activities and entertainment.

This includes performances by Elvin Tiktoker, Mata Dance Group, live singing, and local groups singing chautal.

Mirchi FM Breakfast Show Host Shreeti Chaudhary says families and friends are expected to come in numbers to take part in the annual event.

“We have a few groups that have been performing with us, and one of the best ones in the country right now is Mata Dance Group. The performance has a lot of energy, and I think people always look for performances that have a lot of energy and great entertainers that make it happen.”

The event will be held at the Damodar City Carpark in Suva from 3 pm to 8 pm.