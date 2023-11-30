Fuel prices drop, LPG increases in December update

The prices of fuel will drop starting tomorrow, while the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will increase.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has determined the new regulated price for motor spirit, premix, kerosene, diesel and LPG products for December.

The price of motor spirit will decrease by 16 cents from $3.18 to cost $3.02 per litre, while premix will decrease by 20 cents and cost $2.83 per litre.

Article continues after advertisement

Kerosene will cost $2.22 per litre a decrease of 14 cents, while diesel will decrease by 13 cents from $3.03 to cost $2.90 per litre.

The LPG prices will also see some increases.

A 4.5kg cylinder will cost $15.82, an increase of 27 cents while a 12kg cylinder will increase by 72 cents from $41.46 to cost $42.18 Bulk Gas will increase by 5 cents to cost $3.25 from tomorrow, while autogas will cost $2.28, an increase of 3 cents.

The FCCC says one of the major reasons for the price decrease in refined fuel products is that there has been a favourable movement in the international prices of refined motor spirit, kerosene, and diesel.