FTUC calls for greater protection

The informal sector deserves greater attention and protection under labour laws, says Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony.

He made this statement in response to a question from FBC News during the public consultations on the review of the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Work Care Bill in Lautoka.

Anthony says this will ensure protection for workers in the informal sector and help guarantee fair treatment.

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony during an interview with FBC News.

He stresses that the consultations are just the beginning, highlighting the need for future reviews to address emerging gaps.

“By no means, this bill is the end of the work that we hope to do. This is just maybe also just an update of where we are. But yes, I believe the informal sector deserves greater attention and protection as well, in terms of the labour laws in this country.”

Anthony adds the primary focus is on formalizing the informal sector, ensuring workers receive the support and rights they deserve.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh addressed these concerns, highlighting the informal sector is included in the bill and that the minimum standards apply to all sectors.

“Wherever there is an employer-employee relationship, the act applies. So whether you are employing a domestic worker or you are employing a farmhand, the minimum standards actually apply.”

The national consultations, which began on January 8th, will run until the 17th, after which the Ministry will review the recommendations and make necessary amendments to the current proposal.