FTA makes bold demand to government

Fijian teachers are burning out, walking away, and feeling ignored, and the Fijian Teachers Association believes a small pay increase simply won’t fix it.

General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga acknowledges the recent budget increase but warns that brain drain and teacher shortages continue to leave many classrooms empty.

He warns that the FTA has gone on strike before, and they are prepared to do it again if necessary.

General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga. [File Photo]

Manumanunitoga says while teachers don’t expect salaries comparable to those offered by overseas countries, they want to be fairly compensated for the work they do every day.

“We only wish we could have a comparative figure with what New Zealand and Australia are offering. But understandably, our country is still far behind these two big countries. We are worried.”

Manumanunitoga also stresses the long-standing issue of salary inequality between primary and secondary school teachers with the same qualifications.

Manumanunitoga says the association has formally submitted a request for a 30 percent pay raise and is urging the government to consider it in the next national budget.

Teachers and students during the Education Act 1966 review in Suva and Nasinu last week urged the ministry to consider increasing teachers’ pay, as they continue to face shortages that affect coverage and the quality of education, which impacts the future of our children.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the issues brought up by teachers and students during the ongoing consultations will be compiled by the Ministry of Education team.

