FSMC to support grassroots musicians

The Fiji Suva Musicians Club is hosting a fundraising event this Saturday to support local artists.

The event, which will feature 10 local bands, aims to raise money for two key initiatives: building a dedicated clubhouse for grassroots artists and supporting the welfare of musicians in need.

FSMC President Waisiliva Baledrokadroka revealed that the club has invested in Unit Trust funds to provide financial stability for its members.

“The FSMC have invested some money in Unit trust for the club to help its members. And secondly, with the second project of last year until now, was arranging 23 five-acre lands for all members. And that is something that we, I believe, that’s a very good, what do you call it, if you do highlight welfare, at least so that we can help each member or artist in the industry to have an asset under their name.”

He says that although the club has been operating for eight years, only a handful of people truly understand the hardships musicians face.

The FSMC is taking bold steps to support its members through long-term investments and welfare initiatives, shining a light on the often-overlooked struggles faced by local artists.

FSMC Treasurer Thomas Naua says the reality behind the spotlight is often misunderstood musicians are celebrated on stage, but offstage, they face a tough, unstable career.

