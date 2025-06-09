From Naitasiri to Suva, Daunitutu joins in celebrating Fiji day

[file photo]

Tibirieli Daunitutu travelled all the way from Nabukaluka village in Waimaro, Naitasiri, to be part of Fiji’s 55th Independence Day celebration in Suva.

For Daunitutu, this day is about remembering the hard work and unity of the elders who fought for Fiji’s freedom.

“It’s a special time to celebrate how far we have come as a nation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Every year, Daunitutu travels down to Suva, to enjoy Fiji Day and watch the ceremony, but this year he decided to do something different.

He made 40 traditional woven hats from coconut leaves to sell at the event.

By mid-morning, he had already sold 14 hats, bringing a smile to his face and to the public.

“I usually come to celebrate on my own, but selling the hats made the day even more meaningful.I’m planning to do it again next year.”

Daunitutu says 55 years of Independence is a milestone to be proud of, and he hopes everyone will keep a positive outlook for Fiji’s future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.