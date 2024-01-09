From construction to farming for 38-year-old

A 38-year-old man has transitioned from a construction career to the serene life of farming.

Avinesh Chand, who manages a 16-acre farm along the Kings Highway primarily cultivates okra with occasional ventures into eggplant and goat farming.

Chand says he is enjoying farming life as he’s able to earn money for his family.

Located in Tuvu, just a few minutes outside of Lautoka City, Chand says he usually sets up in the morning by the roadside and in the afternoon his produce is all sold out.

However, he is hoping that there could be assistance towards the use of solar on his farm.

“We are like using boreholes. We have to buy a lot of electricity. Like if there is a solar bore hole or something like that, it will help us to generate, to get more production.”

According to Chand, it takes 6-8 weeks to plant and harvest okra.

In a day he usually makes around $80-$100.

Chand adds that he has bigger plans which he is working on.