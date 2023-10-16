FRCS increases tax clearance limit to $20,000

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has collaborated with the Reserve Bank of Fiji to revise tax clearance requirements.

Effective October 6th, the financial limit for obtaining tax clearance has been raised from $10,000 to $20,000.

FRCS Acting Chief Executive Officer, Malakai Naiyaga, highlighted that this increase excludes payment for services of any amount.

Notably, individuals and businesses will no longer require a tax clearance certificate for remittances, with the exception of service payments valued at less than $20,000.

Naiyaga emphasized that this adjustment is a positive initiative, poised to benefit banks, businesses, and individuals by significantly reducing the number of small transactions necessitating a tax clearance certificate.

Naiyaga affirmed that FRCS remains committed to close collaboration with other agencies in the continuous review of policies and practices, aiming to further enhance efficiency and provide an optimum experience for all stakeholders in line with their strategic objectives.