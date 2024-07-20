Frank Hilton raises $248,792

[Source: Supplied]

The Frank Hilton Organization successfully raised $248,792 at this year’s Wheelbarrow Race event.

This is a significant fundraiser supporting the Hilton Home and other departments within the organization.

CEO Sureni Jayaweera says that the primary goal of the fundraiser is to support the FHO.

Article continues after advertisement

The organization offers specialized health and support services to children with disabilities in Fiji.

These services, she states include audiology, speech pathology, physiotherapy, and positive behaviour support, many of which are unique in the region.

The organization also operates a full-time residential care facility for individuals with high support needs, all at no cost to children and families.

Despite receiving government assistance, the organization needs to raise about 30% of its annual funding to meet the growing demand for its services.

Jayaweera stressed the importance of maintaining these services for the many families who rely on them.

This year, 23 teams participated in the physical race, with Harcourts Fiji raising the highest amount at $55,622.

50 teams joined the virtual race, which ran from July 6th to 13th, raising $66,020 from 36 teams.

Approximately 350 people took part in the event, demonstrating strong community support for the children at Hilton Home Hostel.

Today was marked by friendly competition and community spirit, showcasing the dedication of individuals and businesses to this cause.