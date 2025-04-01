FPS President calls for equal standards for all pharmacists

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President has questioned the fairness of allowing overseas pharmacists to practice in Fiji without meeting local standards.

It claims that under the Skilled Professionals Act 2016 and the establishment of the Skilled Professionals Evaluation Committee, it provides a pathway for overseas pharmacists to come and practice in Fiji without having to adhere to the guidelines which the board has put in place for local pharmacists.

Society President Priyanka Prasad says local pharmacists have to maintain and enhance their professional competencies.

Prasad adds that a framework of guidelines have been established and is in place for all registered pharmacists in the country.

“This requirement is not in place for the pharmacists that come in through the SPEC pathway. So pharmacists who are not locally registered or like the pharmacists that are coming into the country through the Skilled Professionals Evaluation Committee, they are not bound by this particular CPD law. So this is only for us in Fiji.”

Prasad believes that the CPD law should be extended to everybody because the type of work that they do on a daily basis is the same for all.

“But these other pharmacists, they don’t have an equivalent study degree for pharmacy as we do. And nor do they go through the board registration exam either when they are allowed to come and practice into the country. So it’s really important that we all have a level playing field and everybody has to adhere to the same laws when it comes to our practice.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica assures that only qualified professionals will be allowed and urges stakeholders to reach out if any genuine concerns.

He has emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining high standards

“If there is genuine concern, write to me or the permanent secretary we will certainly look into the complaints because we are not here to get substandard professionals into the country. That is the last thing we want to do.”

Kamikamica says that proper checks are done and everything is vetted thoroughly.

