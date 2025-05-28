Four inmates believed to be on the run

Four inmates are believed to have escaped from the Korovou Prison facility in Suva tonight.

A reliable source has confirmed the incident to FBC News, though there is still yet to be an official statement.

Its understood the incident occured around 10:30pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Some residents living near the prison say that a siren went off at the facility around the same time.

Shortly after, some police vehicles are seen rushing toward the prison, suggesting an active response is underway.

FBC News is awaiting an official confirmation from the Fiji Corrections Service and the Fiji Police Force.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.