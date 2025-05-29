Four inmates at large

(L-R) Daniel Koroivuki, Selema Nasilivata, Saula Luveitasau, Emosi Rokovesi [Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

Four inmates serving sentences for aggravated robbery and assault offences at the Suva Corrections Center escaped from custody last night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. yesterday.

The Fiji Corrections Service has confirmed that the four are: 26-year-old Saula Luveitasau, 24-year-old Daniel Koroivuki, 29-year-old Selema Nasilivata, and 23-year-old Emosi Rokovesi.

The FCS is working closely with authorities to apprehend them.

Anyone with information regarding the escapees is urged to call 9905071 or 9905205, or report to the nearest Police Station.

The public is also reminded that harboring a fugitive is a criminal offence.





