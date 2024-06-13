Four arrested for allegedly stealing livestock

Four men who allegedly stole livestock in Waivuka in Ba have been arrested through the joint effort of Police Dog Unit and Ba Criminal Investigations Department.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the four men have previous convictions or pending investigations against them for similar cases of livestock theft, theft and burglary.

ACP Driu says the team were responding to a report of theft of livestock and with the assistance of a tracker dog, were able to arrest one of the suspects in his home.

He says during the investigation they established the alleged involvement of the other three during the course of investigations.

ACP Driu says the issue of habitual offenders has been highlighted as a contributing factor to crimes, and addressing the issue is a priority for operations throughout the five policing divisions.