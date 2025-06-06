Foundation sparks nationwide eco movement

[Photo: Supplied]

Hundreds of Fijians including students from 13 schools will line the Kings Highway from Koronivia Roundabout to Rewa Bridge tomorrow.

This is part of the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s annual roadside campaign marking World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

Now in its third year, the “Stand in Solidarity to Protect Our Environment” campaign is designed to raise public awareness of environmental protection and responsible waste management.

Amitesh Deo [Photo: Supplied]

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo said the campaign was a national call to action that has become a powerful symbol of collective responsibility.

He notes that it is more than just a roadside event; it is a show of unity aimed at encouraging long-term behavioural change.

Deo has reiterated the importance of youth leadership in the movement, with students, community members, government officials and private sector partners expected to take part in the campaign.



[Photo: Supplied]

He states that seeing young people take charge of the cause is a promising sign for the future.

Participants will hold placards with messages calling for urgent environmental action.



[Photo: Supplied]

The campaign is also pet-friendly and includes a “Safe Space” session where participants can express their commitment through poems, songs, speeches and other creative forms.

PRF emphasises that this campaign is part of a long-term strategy to embed environmental consciousness into daily life, from homes and schools to boardrooms and communities.

The event is supported by JICA Fiji, the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Hot Bread Kitchen, FMF Foods Limited, Nasinu and Nausori Town Councils and other partners.

