Foundation invests in education

[Source: Supplied]

The FIJI Water Foundation has launched its 2025 Classroom Grants program, offering up to $5,000 in funding to teachers.

This is for projects aimed at enhancing literacy, numeracy, mental well-being and innovation in schools across Fiji.

The program, open to teachers from Suva to the remote outer islands, allows educators to apply for funding to improve academic opportunities for their students.

Article continues after advertisement

FIJI Water Foundation Manager Marie Smith reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring all students have access to quality education.

They have invested over $4 million since the program’s start in 2018.

The grants support various initiatives, such as new learning tools, teacher empowerment resources, and classroom technology.

Last year, nearly 250 teachers received a total of $1.2 million, benefiting over 50,000 students nationwide.

Applications for the 2025 Classroom Grants close on April 12 with selected grantees to be notified in May.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.