Formal investigation launched into vessel incidents

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has confirmed it will conduct a formal investigation into the recent grounding of the inter-island ferry Lomaiviti Princess 6 at Ono-i-Lau, as well as the sinking of the Lomaiviti Princess 2.

More than 90 passengers and crew were aboard LP6 when it ran aground on May 27 while en route to the southern Lau group.

MSAF CEO Joeli Cawaki said the vessel struck a reef at the entrance to Ono-i-Lau and began taking on water.

“We had just received the incident reports from the captain and the chief engineer on what happened, and the process with us is…we’re going to appoint our investigators to do the investigation.”

The Lomaiviti Princess 12 was dispatched from Suva and successfully pulled LP6 off the reef, sealed leaks, and towed the vessel back to port.

Cawaki says the investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the grounding, the actions of the crew, and the extent of the damage.

Both the captain and the chief engineer are required to submit detailed reports, which will inform the inquiry.

He also notes the vessel is over 20 years old, adding that the incident has intensified calls for stricter regulation on the age and seaworthiness of ships operating in Fiji’s waters.

