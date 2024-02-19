Force aims to dismantle syndicates

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force will be looking at the assets and proceeds of crime in order to catch the culprits involved in the multibillion-dollar drug trade.

Police Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa says this is part of their investigation as they are focusing on dismantling, disrupting, and destroying the syndicates.

ACP Waqa says targeting the assets is the only way to get the perpetrators out.

“In terms of investigations, we are also looking at their assets; as mentioned by ACP Browns, this is a multibillion-dollar industry. The only way we can get them out is to get to the assets.”



Police Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa

ACP Waqa says they intend to take the perpetrators to court for them to be given the rightful sentence according to the law.

He adds that they are working with the Australian Federal Police to identify the drugs, syndicates, and cartels they are coming from.

ACP Waqa says they have noted that some of the drugs come through the border, where the traffickers try to beat the border system.

Meanwhile, in two major drug busts the force has so far seized over four tonnes of methamphetamine while last week they confiscated 12 kilograms of cocaine.