Food safety is crucial says Rayalu

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

There is a need to take action on food safety.

Complex supply chains open up risks to food fraud, and a lack of traceability frustrates consumers’ abilities, which remains a challenge.

This was highlighted by Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu while marking World Food Safety Day yesterday.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He says setting a common understanding of different aspects of food for consumers, producers, and governments will allow trade to take place.

Rayalu says food standards and trade collectively ensure safe, nutritious, and sufficient food for a growing population.

The Minister says that at a time when food safety needs a funding boost, global research and innovation investment in food is low relative to other industries.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He also emphasized that food safety is a shared responsibility of governments, food supply chain actors, educational institutions, and consumers; it is every individual’s responsibility to ensure safe food.