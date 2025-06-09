FNPF to review death benefit rules

The Cabinet has endorsed the Fiji National Provident Fund’s proposal to review the FNPF Act 2011 and the Special Death Benefit Regulations 2022.

The comprehensive review aims to ensure that the legislation remains robust, relevant, and effective in protecting the interests of FNPF members, while also adapting to Fiji’s evolving economic and social landscape.

As part of the review, the Special Death Benefit Regulations will be reassessed, including the benefit-rate premium model, to ensure it remains fair and sustainable for all members.

The 18-month review process will involve consultations with key stakeholders, including employers, employees, government agencies, and the general public.

