FMA condemns attempted attack on Journalists

The Fijian Media Association is strongly condemning today’s attempted attack on journalists covering the sentencing of convicted murderer Tevita Kapawale outside the High Court in Suva.

While being escorted to a waiting vehicle, in handcuffs, Kapawale attempted to assault a female journalist, a photographer, and two male reporters who were carrying out their professional duty to inform the public about court proceedings.

FMA Secretary Stanley Simpson stresses this is not the first time journalists have faced physical threats while covering court cases.

He said the repeated failure of the Fiji Police Force to provide adequate security for media personnel is unacceptable.

Simpson emphasized that the media plays a vital role in upholding transparency and accountability in the justice system, and that journalists must be able to report on matters of public interest without fear of violence or intimidation.

The FMA is calling on the Police to immediately implement proper security protocols for court proceedings.

This includes securing perimeters during prisoner transport and ensuring a visible and adequate police presence to protect journalists from violent offenders.

Simpson adds that the safety of journalists is non-negotiable.

