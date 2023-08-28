FJ Airways Island of Vatulele lands in Nadi

Fiji Airways new aircraft, “Island of Vatulele,” has landed at the Nadi International Airport.

This monumental arrival marks a significant milestone for the national airline, as it welcomes the second extra-wide-body aircraft it will acquire this year.

The island of Vatulele is a testament to Fiji Airways’ commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences.

Article continues after advertisement

The aircraft has been secured on a twelve-year operating lease, a strategic move that indicates the airline’s dedication to enhancing its fleet and expanding its global reach.

Currently underway is the welcome ceremony.