FJ Airways Island of Vatulele lands in Nadi

Fiji Airways new aircraft, “Island of Vatulele,” has landed at the Nadi International Airport.
This monumental arrival marks a significant milestone for the national airline, as it welcomes the second extra-wide-body aircraft it will acquire this year.
The island of Vatulele is a testament to Fiji Airways’ commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences.
Article continues after advertisement
The aircraft has been secured on a twelve-year operating lease, a strategic move that indicates the airline’s dedication to enhancing its fleet and expanding its global reach.
Currently underway is the welcome ceremony.
Advertisement